Cassper Nyovest seeking God after failed album

The year is off to a good start because your gossip girl has noticed a few changes in my friends from celebville. I see Abuti “Fill Up” is a Jesus follower now. He posted a video of himself getting baptised, and now preaches the gospel all over his social media accounts.

Many asked why the conversion, and being baptised in a pool.

I will answer you: it is for safety reasons. We’ve been hearing about people being washed away by rivers. Leave Mufasa alone, bathong. We love this change, Cassper: it’s worth moi’s applause. I’m crossing fingers, though, that this is not one of those publicity stunts for sales.

Was it not the music video? Remember he released his album, Solomon last year, and I didn’t see much hype on it.

