Chippa Mpengesi on fire once again…

Chippa United boss Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi never ceases to amaze the South African football fraternity, as he has, not once or twice but over infinite times, changed his coaching department.

He calls it “redeploy” but we call it demotion, as Mpengesi sacks loudmouth Morgan Mammila as head coach to technical director of the club. Thabo September and his home boy, Kwanele Kopo, are now co-coaches of the PSL team.

Shwa just doesn’t understand why the PSL coaches continue to accept the Chippa gig knowing very well their sacking is inevitable, even before they begin.

They must go and ask Dan Malesela, Kurt Lentjies and Lehlohonolo Seema, among the long list of other coaches who were sacked, how it feels being in that hot Chilli seat – they will start sweating.

Shwa would like to say, good luck to the duo in their effort to save the sinking Chippa ship, because they will need an overdose of it.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content