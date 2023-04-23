Comedian Loyiso Gola was perfect cure for my loadshedding blues

A lot has been happening in this country and Shwa needed to laugh a bit and forget about loadshedding.

So, she headed out to the 10th annual comic’s choice comedy awards held at The Galleria in Sandton.

When I say I laughed until my tummy hurt, believe me. It was fun!

How come no one told me of how funny Loyiso Gola is? I’ve always thought the man was a boring, tall, Xhosa man. Shwa added funny on his resume.

Not Loyiso taking jabs at TikTok comedians. He said you don’t count as comedians because if he were to hand you a mic to do stand up for two hours you wouldn’t deliver.

Primo, this is a dare… prove him wrong.

He did a stellar job hosting those awards though.

Why were no VIPs there? Shwa saw Pabi Moloi looking rather flabbergasted by being mixed with everyone. It’s interesting how women get divorced and suddenly have time for every event. The streets are cold y’all!

Still on VIPs, Shwa also spotted a few familiar faces like Candice Modiselle. That body nana? What’s your secret? Not sure about that black dress because it dampened the whole look.

The conversation between actor Sandile Mahlangu and Mbali Nkosi seemed rather interesting. Why did they choose to sit together and ignore everyone?

Anyway, what happened between Mbali and Kaizer Motaung Jr? You could’ve been Mrs Football, girl.

Shwa saw Samthing Soweto hand in hand with his girlfriend. Beautiful sight!

Moi still doesn’t get how Nina Hastie got the comedian title because who laughs at her jokes? Would you pay to go watch her show?

Shock of Shwa’s life after seeing former footballer Daine Klate in the crowd. Are you still head coach at Chippa United? We all know what happens to jobs at that club.

Mr Red mic, Donald, was sitting next to Shwa… couldn’t help but wonder when he’ll be making music again. Those Usher videos, we miss them you know.

Congratulations to Dillan Oliphant, Robby Collins, Nonto R and many other comedians who walked away with awards. We need your crazy talks to escape our reality as a country.

