Cupcake and empty promises at SONA

The only patriotism moi felt was the 21 shots fired as President Cyril Matamela Ramaphosa entered the Cape Town hall overlooked by the statue of Nelson Mandela.

Shwa wanted to cry thinking how Mandela envisaged that we would be a great nation. The reason they held it here was the mysterious fire that burnt parliament down last year.

But the DA showed just how dark our country is as they rocked up in mourning shades of black to represent the never-ending blackouts, thanks to Eskom’s loadshedding.

Not that Shwa is a fan of Helen Zille and her cronies – they can also be extra most of the time. Calling for a state of disaster and now threatening to take the decision to court. Go figure.

As for Cupcakes’ long speech Shwa was bored to tears. “Ramapopo” is no different to a boyfriend that promises you the world but never delivers. Guy couldn’t even suspend loadshedding for the day.

Parliament is always a comedy, and the fashion is often right up there with the hilarity. Like when will the EFF change their ghastly red overalls that are looking more and more washed out? No wonder they behave like hooligans whenever they get the chance; they are dressed to behave like thugs.

Shwa hopes some old geezers were dressed by local designers. Practice what you preach and support local. Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele couldn’t even answer which designer he was wearing when asked if he was wearing local or international.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author