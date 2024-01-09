Cyan Boujee and Cindy Makhathini silly attention-seekers

There are people who trend week in and week out for stupid reasons really, such as Cyan Boujee and Cindy Makhathini. Are you girls okay upstairs? If it’s not sex tapes it’s tampons falling in clubs, crying for dead sugar daddies, etc.

All these things just make one want to cringe and wonder: Who are these people’s parents because Shwa is curious to know what they have to say about their children’s shenanigans.

Perhaps Shwa is just being a typical oldie who still cares about people’s dignity. Or, perhaps, have parents become very soft as long as they get money from their kids regardless of how it is accumulated?

