DA’s tokoloshe seems to unleash its fury only on black leaders

Can John Steenhuisen and Helen Zille tell Shwashwi about the boogeyman chasing away black leaders in theparty?

Kana, the exodus of blacks running away from the blue party is unabated and there must surely be a tokoloshe, or unseen force, that is rearing its ugly head and scaring its black leaders away from it. Strange enough, the monster is not creating havoc on any white leaders of the DA.

Steenhuisen and Zille, can you tell Shwa how does that mpundulu identifies its targets, or should we surmise it has some measure of respect for the mlungus, and not so for blacks?

Moi wonders ukuthi, how many black leaders are on its list, ready to be sent packing from the party just before the much-awaited elections.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content