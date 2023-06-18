Dear Pearl, please remember that a trashy outfit does not make a woman

Pearl Thusi dear – We thought a mid-life crisis starts way after 50, but here you are acting a fool at the age of 35.

No honey! That outfit wasn’t cute and neither did it help to make you relevant. It’s not empowering to women, it’ not liberating… it’s the kinda trash found in old adult magazines that uncles would hide from their wives.

Shwa can understand your desperation, though. The desperation to be relevant, I mean, what have you done for TV lately?

You are so forgotten that you’ve become a yawn.

Sigh! So, you decide, let me rock up naked and show off my perky boobs to be the talk of the town? I wouldn’t be surprised if your daughter called you out for such trashy behaviour.

You and Lunya Makua, better known as Queen Minaj, are of the same WhatsApp group.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.