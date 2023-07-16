Hot Mgosi

DJ Tira is an attention seeker

By Sunday World
DJ Tira
DJ Tira

Quick one DJ Tira. Shwa is curious to know why you only spoke out about Emtee not pitching up for a music video shoot on DJ Maphorisa’s tweet? Did you perhaps want to put Phori off working with the young man or what? Why address it now? Shwa is really convinced that you’re an attention seeker sometimes, and you’re too old for that.

