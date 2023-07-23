Emerging Artist of the Year award served extra hot

Shwa headed out to Flame Studios at the Constitution Hill in Johannesburg, where five Emerging Artist nominees were honoured and selected by Nando’s music partner, Bridges for Music.

This year at the Basadi in Music Awards, Nando’s came on board as a sponsor to introduce a new category: the Emerging Artist of the Year.

The brand, known for being witty, embarked on a search for the next big thing in music.

Prior to the event on Friday, it hosted a songwriting workshop for aspiring songbirds with local musician Msaki.

The women got the opportunity to hear from Msaki, who will be mentoring the winner of the Nando’s Emerging Artist of the Year Award, put tips into practice immediately, networked and met the finalists for the award.

Although Msaki has said she has taken a break from music, she is working hard and smart behind the scenes, and we love it for her.

Shwa hopes that she will be able to mentor the winner with strategic and meaningful songwriting skills because if you know her songs you know she writes the most meaningful lyrics.

Shwa was impressed to learn that Nando’s gives their workers an opportunity to explore their vocal cords with the music competitions that they have, and not only focuses on grilling chicken.

The five finalists for the category, who were also present at the event, are Gemma Fassie, Black Villain, Qaqamba Ntshinka, Noluthando Ngema and Buzzi Lee.

One of the five girls will walk away with prizes that include a music bursary at the Bridges Academy valued at R100 000, and an industry mentorship, tools to help the winner embark on the next step of their music career.

