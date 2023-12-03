Entertainment sector, get real

Eugene Khoza, Shwa would just like to commend you for highlighting all the nonsense that has been happening in the entertainment space.

We get it, the unemployment rate in SA is very high, but let’s respect the craft. The arts space has attracted unconventional characters of late but comes as radical as Shebeshxt.

With past reputation of stabbing people with pieces of broken glass, is coining with the weirdest personality that’s shocking Shwa.

The thug look is too much for my liking. Maybe it is inspired by the style and attitude Tupac displayed, tatoos, going topless and all, in his living years.

However, there’s something disturbingly thuggish about Shebeshxt. But judging by the following he commands, perhaps one should just relax a bit and avoid stepping on the men’s corns.

Metro FM just ran straight into the trap and gave this annoying Matthew Lani airtime.

Are you guys trying to make the fake doc a celebrity or what? This shows how much you don’t respect your listeners. Even Alostro is getting gigs.

Are we even taking this industry seriously? It seems to Shwa there are people who just want to exploit some of these people such as abo MaDlamini, who are mentally challenged. Stop it. It is so inhumane.