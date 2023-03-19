Follow your heart … it may work out

Paul Mashatile had tongues wagging last weekend when he married for a second time. He was first married to Manzi Ellen Mashatile, who died in July 2020.

Shwa’s eyebrows were helluva raised cos his new wife is Humile Mjongile, the widow of ANC Western Cape secretary Songezo Mjongile who died during Covid in 2020 from colon cancer.

Never mind the commonality of the death year – when did Mashatile and Mjongile get all cosy? Was he her shoulder to cry on, was she his?

What bothers Shwa more is this age gap. Seems Mjongile likes her men older. Songezo was 53 at the time of his death. And then Mashatile made her his at the age of 37… Meanwhile, grandpa Paul is in his early 60s. That time, Shwa refers to men his age as dad. Tell us nana, is it the experience that comes with madalas that you admire or is it something else?

Maybe former National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete was her inspiration. O Mama married in style when she turned 67 in 2016, to Free State businessman Mokgatla Khomo, who is 10 years her junior.

This too was her second marriage. Her first husband was poet Keorapetse William Kgositsile, who was a decade older than her. Talk about juggling them balls, hey.

For the men, though, who are not innocent when it comes to marrying older women, is marrying a cougar the ticket to success or an experiment?

Asking for a friend.

Just ask Dali Mpofu, it doesn’t always work out. You know the story about him and Winnie Mandela back in the day when he was a young one? Rumour has it he was the perfect Ben 10.

May explain his tjatjarag attitude, which he lately displays.

Shwa sees he tried the whole Madiba vibe when he walked into the Busisiwe Mkhwebane inquiry on Thursday rocking traditional garb. He and Busi playing matchy games – could there be more to this than meets the eye? Lovie, we do hope you’ve learnt from your past. Leave them oldies alone before we call on advocate Thuli Madonsela to spank you.

Now, let’s go back and talk about Cupcake’s romantic history. Before Cyril Ramaphosa tied the knot with Patrice Motsepe’s sister he was married to Nomazizi Mtshotshisa, who happened to be eight years his senior.

It wasn’t Cupcake’s first rodeo, either. He was previously hitched to Hope Ramaphosa, but that ended up in the bin as well. It seems like Cupcake’s a tough nut to crack when it comes to love.

But let’s get back to Nomazizi. It’s safe to say that Cupcake probably thought being with an older woman would be a walk in the park. However, it looks like he bit off more than he could chew.

No wonder he eventually set his sights on Tshepo Motsepe. Who can blame him, really?

If you haven’t already, do yourself a favour and Google Tshepo Motsepe. She’s a total catch, and I’m sure Cupcake thinks so too. It’s the generational wealth for me.

But hold on a minute now, let’s not be too quick to judge. I also don’t want to be a Debbie Downer after all. There’s one relationship that seems to be going strong – that of Franch president Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte.

Sure, the age gap, 24 years, is significant, but love knows no bounds, right?

Rumour has it that Macron and Brigitte met when he was just a teenager, and she was his drama teacher. Scandalous! But they weathered the storm, got married, and are still going strong. That’s what I call a success story.

Now, I don’t know about you, but I think there’s something fishy going on here. Statutory laws, age gaps, drama teachers – it’s all a bit shady. But hey, who am I to judge? As long as they’re happy, that’s all that matters.

By the way, what happened to La Conco and ex-president Jacob Zuma Trump and Melania?

Talk about cradle-snatching!

As for me, I think I’ll stick with the tried and true method of marrying rich, tall, dark and handsome.

After all, who wouldn’t want to be swept off their feet by the likes of Idris Elba? But hey, if a young one comes along, who can keep up with me? I’m not opposed to giving it a shot.

But let’s be real here, folks. Love and marriage are never easy, no matter who you’re with. Just ask Cupcake and his failed marriages. So, my advice? Follow your heart, but also keep your eyes open. And maybe steer clear of drama teachers just to be safe.

