Golden oldies have marked SA as their retirement village

This year is clearly the year to tour the whole of South Africa for most American R&B singers because what is it with everyone coming over for tours and concerts. Are they broke, or are South Africans just nostalgic about the good old days – cos let’s face it, most are the old geezers who are coming to perform.

Shwa also wonders whether these artists have spotted Mzansi as the perfect retirement village.

Not sure how all these concerts are going to happen with the constant loadshedding on our necks, making us breathe through the wound.

Don’t get Shwa wrong, but moi thinks they were good and relevant in that era but definitely not now, but I guess they are trying to accommodate the oldies because amapiano is too loud for their eardrums.

At this point our parents are so confused as to which concert they will be going to because if it’s not Tamia, Boyz II Men, Westlife, it’s Deborah Cox and Musiq Soulchild.

Ma 2K better monitor their parents because their parents “bazancama enye ngenye” just to get those expensive tickets to watch their all-time favourite R&B stars, which made them fall in love and go through break ups.

Moi was invited to a media press conference at the Indaba Hotel and Conference Centre in Fourways for Deborah Cox and Musiq Soulchild.

The two acclaimed artists were supposed to be having their concert next week Saturday, but for some reason it has been moved to July.

A variety of esteemed media graced the conference that was MC’d by the talented and beautiful Mbali Nkosi. Shwa must give credit where it is due, baby girl is not only beautiful, but she is talented. The way she handled the press conference, no journalist asked any questions afterwards.

Everyone came out prepared and looking dashing to see Deborah Cox and Musiq Soulchild. But guess what? The two were not even there…what a joke!

Not even a skype nyana video from them. Shwa has never seen the media so disappointed. Even those who do broadcasting had come over, but they were left with egg on their faces.

Shwa just wishes that the people handling the press conference could have been more honest about the nature of events than to waste people’s time. Even those ladies Ninkie Moabelo, Priscilla Masanabo, Fikile Molao, Sehanrle Maesela, who don’t want to age from Moja Love’s reality show Gugo’thandayo, were there waiting to see the legend.

Simphiwe Majola, who is a lover of things, went all out with a black fur coat (wonder which animal was killed for that coat) and Dolce and Gabbana boots thinking he’d see Cox.

All Shwa has to say to you is sit down and take a chill pill, you did not even get an opportunity to outshine the media this time.

Shwa also spotted Gogo Maweni, who didn’t stay for long, not sure why but, baby girl, that wig that looked like Lisa’s boyfriend from the original |Coming |To America is not it.

Shwa overheard Mbali Wethu saying she can’t wait to take pictures and videos of Cox just to spite people from her hood. Askies mama, next time don’t count your chickens before they hatch.

The concerts will take place on 27 July 2023 at Grand West in Cape Town, while Pretoria will host the second leg on 29 July 2023 at the SunBet Arena. Shwa just hopes the concerts really do happen because we don’t want a repeat of the Floyd Mayweather saga.