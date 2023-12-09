Helen and John must slaughter a whale to cleanse their party

The DA’s tendency of firing black leaders is about to bite them where it hurts most – the diminishing electoral numbers. After sending its MP Tsepo Mhlongo, Nqaba Bhanga (former Eastern Cape party leader), Grantham Steenkamp (Northern Cape MPL), and Joburg councillor Kabelo Thobejane packing last week, the party of Helen Zille and John Steenhuisen will need to work hard to keep the followers of the four expelled leaders intact. The party has just started its election campaign on the wrong footing. Helen and John must slaughter a whale to cleanse their party or else they will be in tears thinking their party has been bewitched; wailing about black magic being unleashed on them. That’s why nothing less than a whale will prevent the dark cloud looming over the party.

