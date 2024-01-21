Hi Mome, please bring back my tears

I see Mome and her embarrassing husband Mo have kissed and made up. How dare she?

I don’t even want to know what lies he told her to believe he loves her after publicly humiliating her and cheating on her with that estate agent lady. So much for a man who said he wanted nothing to do with a black woman.

We don’t want to know but we want Mome to return our sympathy we showed her, and all the women that stood by her. She needs to explain.

If he goes to podcast and chill and humiliate her once again, we need her to keep it shut again. 2024 is the year that we mind our own business.

