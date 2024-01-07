Hope 2024 brings Mihlali some healing

Mihlali Ndamase has been through a lot, perhaps she must hang her heart because mjolo is not for her. Well,last year was harsh on her because she also had a fallout with her Youtuber friend.

Anyway, where were you when Genz’s favourite it-girl was having a meltdown on social media because her relationship with Leeroy Sidambe ended? Shwa won’t say “I told you so”, but we warned you!

She called him names and to everyone’s surprise, she was the blesser in the relationship because she used to be the financial rescuer for her broke man.

Ya’ll saw international trips and started SBWLING when baby girl was the main sponsor of the whole thing. I hope that was a lesson about how fake these influencers are.

Mimi my dear, what are you going to do with the matching outfits that you wore with your ex-lover?

I hope 2024 brings you healing, nana.

