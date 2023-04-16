Hyping and under- delivering a real bore

Shwa is kind of tired of playing sweet girl because these brands do not rate me.

Another thing they need to stop is hyping up events and underdeliver.

Shwa kicked off her warm blankets and headed to the Martell Blue Swift launch that was hosted at the Leonardo in Sandton.

For what?

A yawn fest.

One, the event started super late, two, it was raining and cold, three, no one kept time!

All of Shwa’s makeup and blue carpet look went down the drain.

Anyway, I’m digressing, so let me focus. Shwa was told that an international superstar would be there and that it was going to be lit.

Only for Nigerian singer Davido to make a weak entrance, what an anti-climax! He spent his entire time on his phone. Did the organisers force him to make an appearance? Judging by his attitude, the partnership was forced.

The man gave zero care about the event but rather used it as a platform to promote his latest album Priceless.

Still on international stars, what’s up with their height? Just the other day Shwa saw the 2cm Mpho Hart. Is this what international women settle for? Could never be me.

Don’t get me started with them giving us basic looks like it’s those uncles from ekasi. Dololo effort!

Shwa saw all the Nigerian men who were his fangirls there, the desperation? I’m happy for them, I guess.

Quick question, do y’all think Davido drinks that Cognac or he’s just securing the bag?

But then again, that won’t pay my bills.

Speaking of bills, it is rather crazy that Shwa has seen Nomalanga Shozi more than she’s seen her bae this year alone. All these gigs are yours, girl. Milk and nappies are expensive, neh?

The repo rate is also not playing, I understand your hustle, mama!

Seeing Zamani Mbatha will always remind Shwa of his cheating scandal and his pink headboard. The fame gets in your head, kids. Two minutes in the industry and already you’re playing with young girls’ feelings? Your sister needs to have a chat with you.

So, did that event align with your bachelor brand?

This industry and its relationships … sigh!

Shwa saw Focalistic there celebrating his friend Davido but then again, people want to know if you and Pabi Cooper are dating. If you are, the move from Durban gogo was fast, hey.

Shwa spotted one of Mzansis cutest couples Lesego and Bonko Khoza. They are inseparable. Congratulations are in order on your bundle of joy, love birds. Shwa noticed the bump on the Mrs.

Shwa would really like to know why DJ Euphonic was there. Moi hopes you’re done with taking wives now, you’re old. Rest!

