I will sorely miss ‘ultimate bad guy’

Although Patrick Ndlovu lived until the ripe age of 85, Shwa was gutted when she heard the thespian died.

For the ancestors, remember him in Shaka Zulu, where he played Ba’ Ndlovu, an adviser to Zulu king and Shaka’s father, Senzangakhona.

But Shwa especially enjoyed him as a bad guy. Like who will take on the villain character now? He was the ultimate baddie. Shwa remembers him particularly in the Lockdown series, reminding moghel of our greedy ministers. He was always so convincing with his tough guy antics. If there was a face of a schemer, his would be it.

Rest well Patrick, Lord knows your excellence will long be revered.

