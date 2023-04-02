Influencers replacing real celebrities

You know what they say about party animals, right? Shwa is even utterly embarrassed over how much she’s a liker of things.

In the pouring rain I found myself going to an off the chain Dusse Day party this past weekend. Shwa didn’t come to Jozi to sleep. Even the influencers were influenced hey… some told me the weather was saying Netflix and chill, but they had to find their way to the private location in Houghton for some free booze.

Although this lady frowns at the smell of cognac, after this party I was sold!

Have you noticed how influencers are slowly replacing celebrities? If your favourite celebs aren’t careful, they will wake up to no jobs.

Still on influencers, Shwa saw travel and lifestyle influencer Thobi Rose. Moi hopes that you have healed and moved on from that twin actor guy.

Anyway, TV presenter Nomalanga Shozi welcomed everyone as the MC of the night. Moi would like to know how you bounced back to your body after the baby. Also, did you let go of your radio career? You looked dazzling darling; Shwa just misses your big hair.

Shwa’s heart simply melted when she spotted Don Design. You know AKA’s friend, who was with him when he died? The one they even accused of murder on social media? Poor lad. It was good to see him out and about, going on with his life. He was there making sure that everyone was on their feet dancing. He also made sure to throw in a few songs of his late friend. That was a great set, Don.

Mara why was Da Les there? To support a friend of a friend? That’s nice of you. Moi thought you were going to perform but then again, which songs? The ones from 10 years ago?

What is Sefiso Hlongwane doing now? I mean in life. The last time Shwa saw him was when he was still Bonang’s tea boy.

Shwa also spotted rapper Gigi Lamayne. How is podcasting going, nana? Oh wait, your journey as a sangoma? Do you do consultations?

I’d really like to come because my life is falling apart. Help a girl out.

Moi always heard people say DJ Fresh is good on radio, but have you seen the man spinning the decks? Shwa is glad you were fired so you could focus on playing music.

I was a bit disappointed to see Nolz Meje arrive as Shwa was leaving. Darkies and African time! Girl, please take other people’s time seriously.

