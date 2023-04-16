Is David Tlale still relevant after 20 years?

Shwa is so irritated with David Tlale, who invited Moi to his autumn/winter collection. I found myself biting my nails outside the famous fashion guru’s store in Melrose the other night. Shwa always associated Tlale with greatness, but I take my words back.

Not sure whether the budget wasn’t on his side, or it was a last-minute thing, but something was just off. Shwa couldn’t even fake a smile. Not even canapés, David? Aowa bathong. Not all of us are alcoholics or even like cheap wines. And did I see similar patterns to the ones you had last year? How were the sales, darling?

A word of advice: it is okay to change a venue when the weather changes, invite relevant people, not your cousins from Vosloo. Shwa kept looking for familiar faces, dololo! Another thing, feed your guests and give them thank you gifts when they leave. That’s what good hosts do.

See you in September, honey! But congrats on your 20 years in the business milestone. Shwa hopes this will be the year that you tell us the story behind your love for the colour black though?

