Is Khumalo ready for trial drama?

Is Zandie Khumalo rehearsing already what drama she will act out when the Senzo Meyiwa trial starts on July 17? Shwa hopes the tears we saw last time were not crocodile’s tears.

Semenya shows what she’s made of

Shwa is super proud of Caster Semenya for standing her ground all these years. She was banned from competing in 2019 and dragged to the European Court of the International Association of Athletics Federation to force her to test and reduce her testosterone levels. Her battle is a battle won not only for her, but for so many other athletes in her lane. Viva Caster! Viva!

