It’s about time this Mamabolo boy grows up

Not so long ago, he accused Julius Malema of beating up his wife. He later apologised for his howler. Now Boy Mamabolo hogs the limelight again, by smooching another woman at the ANC imbizo in Mbombela. Now that his wife and the world has seen the “comrades kissing game”, Boy is busy posting his beautiful family on social media. No Boy, just grow up, man; focus on doing good and not on strange women wearing short skirts at rallies.

