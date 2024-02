It’s not like Sjava is a thespian and stuff

Shwa recently saw on the socials where Sjava shared with a fan that he got paid R70K for every episode he did on Shaka iLembe and R10K for Zone 14.

Shwa must put it out there that it’s impossible for somebody to be paid that amount of money, especially because Shwa knows that Sjava is no thespian.

Let’s just assume that the man was joking. I mean nobody would ever really reveal their salary to a stranger and for the world to know.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content