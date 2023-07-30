Joy of Jazz festival is back with local and international stars

The Joy of Jazz is back again with a bang and your First Lady in gossip was there for the artist line-up announcement in Parktown on Wednesday.

Can you believe it’s been 23 years. And again the 2023 Standard Bank Joy of Jazz returns with the promise of exhilarating experiences for music lovers to feel the jazz everywhere.

The festival will take place over two days and this year there will be jazz stars from across the world, not only Africa.

The curtains are open for the entire world, meaning it will be what it used to be before the pandemic hit.

Shwa needs to have a one on one with the organisers of the show for some of their choices of artists that will be across the four stages. Because Shwa can’t understand why Ami Faku, Inkabi Zezwe and Samthing Soweto are on this line-up.

Shwa loves them, but why the jazz fest when they get so much airplay already?

One of the hosts for the evening, veteran broadcaster and jazz guru, Nomshado Twala, best known as Shado, looked so gorgeous you’d swear she is getting younger each day.

Care to give Shwa your secret to success, because I really need it. I hope your sauce is doing wonders out there.

Steering the ship with Twala was Percy Mabandu, who made sure everyone could feel the jazz everywhere.

On behalf of all the jazz lovers, Shwa would like to commend founder of the Joy of Jazz Peter Tladi and CEO/producer Mantwa Chinoamadi for giving us a chance to listen to soothing sounds for all these years.

Chinoamadi said this year’s edition would allow them to reconnect with their patrons and jazz lovers everywhere with the same passion and excitement they are used to.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi is also everywhere.

He seems to be a fan of the music genre and announced that his office would be part of the festival for a good three years.

It was good to see him out of office and mingling with the people. Thank goodness he did not make a long speech.

It was a pity, though, that as we tried to cross over and connect to the Alexander Beets’ Quintet and some other international greats that our forefathers listened to, we couldn’t because the network showed us flames. Just a reminder that most of the time South Africa is going through this nightmare.

Is Nduduzo Makhathini trying to change his look or what? Shwa is concerned about that beard. Hope you will have a blast in Europe while exploring your new look.

Shwa looks forward to hearing Titi Lozipho, who will be paying tribute to Gloria Bosman, who sadly left us this year. A death Shwa took forever to process.

Langa Mavuso, when are you going to release new music? Shwa is tired of listening to the same songs at every show. Your record label needs to release you so you can spread your wings and make music elsewhere.

Comedian and actor Kenneth Nkosi was there too and was dressed up as if it was snowing in Joburg. Yes, it did once and that was it, Kenneth.

Some of the attendees of the event were the likes of legendary Nothemba Madumo, Zoe Modiga, Sipho Hotstix Mabuse and Buhlebendalo from The Soil.

