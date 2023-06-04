Komkhulu actors decry being ignored and Shaka iLembe feted

Your girl in gossip headed out to Kwa Mhlanga for the celebration of the new isiNdebele series Komkhulu, which has put the culture on the map in the entertainment space.

Mpumalanga acting Premier Sasekani Manzini was joined by community members.

Although Shwa has not watched one episode of the drama series, a little birdie says the storyline depicts a kingdom faced with a succession crisis. Anyways, Shwa was just praying that this celebration was not a ruse for politicians to exploit and abuse government funds.

By the way, why has the celebration been done only now towards the end of the drama series, and when the actors have cried out loudly as to why nobody has acknowledged them?

Shwa is aware of the reports that have been doing the rounds about how they feel neglected because everyone is so hung up about Shaka iLembe. Not to be tribalistic or anything, but people have been waiting for Shaka, and it is a well-known story that has been done to death.

The fact that Netflix is screening the old version, irritates Shwa to the core. Is this what we pay for?

Anyways, hopefully we won’t hear of another R16-million saga because the celebration was timely, as the country observed the commemoration of Africa Day the day before.

Manzini was accompanied by the executive mayor of the Nkangala district and acting executive mayor of the Thembisile Hani Local Municipality, councillors Leah Mabuza and Eunice Malekana.

Shwa had a chat with Frieda Makoba, who plays the role of Naskotana, the wife of Hlangabeza, and what a lovely soul she is.

She gave Shwa the inside scoop about the days she worked as an air hostess and how she dodged being used as a drug mule. By the way, I loved your outfit. You clearly nailed the theme of the day.

Bongi Mtshweni spoke about how Komkhulu had given her an opportunity to play a lead role. My advice to you, baby girl, is that you learn from your fellow cast member, James Sithole, (who was sadly not there).

Sithole has taught himself most of the South African languages and that’s why he is able to get any role he desires.

Nothembi Mkhwebane gave a stellar performance, and Shwa is not sure why you wore the shades you were wearing. Those are 2K shades, please stick to your age mates’ accessories.

It was good to also see some familiar faces that Shwa grew up seeing on the small screen such as Sipho Mbele – what a humble man he is, fame did not go to his head.

I’m not sure why the representative of the Ndebele chief kept making comments about Shwa, and how the actors should avoid being on Shwashwi, for that comment I hope when you read this you’ll smile because clearly, you’re a fan.

Shwa also spotted MEC Thandi Shongwe, Lindiwe Ntshalintshali, Poppy Msiza, Nomsa Ntshweni, series producer Sinini Mati-Nyathi, Johannes Mandla Mnguni and Bongani Mahlangu.

