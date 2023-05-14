Let’s keep ministers in the dark… like us

Loadshedding has become something like how Covid lockdown was – hard as hell. Having an entire day of electricity is such a distant memory. Will it ever happen again? Shwa is sick of it. Please can something be done for our ministers to experience the same inconvenience?

All this while Andre de Ruyter sits cosy in his new cushy destination… But Karma doesn’t sleep, boetie.

