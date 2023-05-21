Little Mermaid movie really makes me wish I was a kid and a mermaid

These days yours in hot Jozi gossip has been in alignment with all the events. I guess the organisers have come to understand that Shwa is a lady of class.

What do the Gen-Z say? The combos are communicating, and I love it!

Aunty Shwa got the front row seat at the exclusive screening session for the upcoming Disney’s “Little Mermaid” at Mall of Africa.

It felt like I was given a second chance at being a child. I wished I was a mermaid.

Naive people would think it’s a “kiddies” show and it doesn’t matter. Listen, it does! The fact that there are black women in that movie is everything.

Representation!

It was only myself and my media colleagues, no influencers, celebs, and no Musa Khawula in sight. Thank God!

Not to brag mara, we’re people of order and elegance, so there was no stampede and 1 000 vlogging cameras.

Have you all noticed how Musa Khawula claims to be the “IT” journalist but is never at these posh events that Shwa attends? He’s good at borrowing content from real journalists. Musa, there’s levels to this thing, dear, you don’t claim, people crown you.

Anyway, back to the movie… moms, I know Mother’s Day was only last week but it’s over and I highly suggest that you take the bambinos to go watch the movie when it premieres next week. Save the kids from Takalani Sesame, please.

Maybe join them and you might surprisingly enjoy it, like me.

Shwa cannot fault the movie, great casting, gripping storyline, and the actors understood the assignment. By the way the lead actress is a child herself, shoutout to the underground gang!

The movie had me wondering if there’s anything that South African women cannot achieve?

They are all taking up space and cementing themselves in bigger stages.

But others are busy withdrawing cases against their abusive boyfriends instead of improving their weak acting skills.

A few years back we produced a Miss Universe (Our Zozi), Thuso Mbedu keeps on doing the most moi has even ran out of congratulations for her, Nomzamo Mbatha and the list goes on.

Now Shwa saw Noma Dumezweni in the movie and she’s not playing just any role, she’s one of the leads. I’ll give you a moment to Google her.

We are a rich country; we just have loadshedding.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.