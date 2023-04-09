Market Theatre loses Mwale, but Kippies gains Homann

Market Theatre still rocks, Shwa forgets just how much.

It launched an artistic programme at the Kippies venue in Newtown recently.

The venue was filled with veterans in the industry such as festival coordinator Sipho Mwale, who is a legend in the theatre world. Moi was honoured to interact with him and was sad to hear that it was his last day at work. Can the theatre replace Mwale with a coordinator of his stature? I doubt. So long and farewell.

The man of the moment, Greg Homann, the newly appointed artistic director, wore a brown scotch shirt with black pants. What a fashion disaster! Clearly a stylist wasn’t catered for or did you grab clothing from the props box?

Nevertheless, as the newly appointed artistic director, you put together a great programme that theatre lovers can look forward to! The fact that you’re so passionate about creating space for artists warmed Shwa’s heart cause where should these talented kids go to sharpen their skills? Glad that Kippies will become a safe haven for artists, shem finally!

Moi was hooked into a heartfelt conversation with Phyllis Klotz over a cup of tea. She spilled all the tea about being an activist during apartheid, using theatre as a tool to advocate for freedom. “I was banned, but I continued,” what a sport!

But her heart bleeds as she believes that apartheid is very much alive. She thinks that her marriage with a black man is still not approved because, “people stare”.

Dan Chiorboli, who left Italy at the age of six, considers himself a South African … with all the loadshedding and dying state of our economy, darling I would rather be Italian.

Vuyisile Mshudulu looked rather all put together, as if he were ready to say “aaaand action”!

Phil Molefe… did you think you were here to scout talent for the next show? You seemed rather serious my guy!

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author