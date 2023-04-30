Masandi is SA’s Chris Brown in the making

Yours in gossip headed out to Vernacular Cigar Bar in Illovo on Wednesday afternoon just before the so-called long weekend.

Shwa had scored an invite for a wine down with actor and musician Masandi.

We were not sure we even knew his music and even searched under his real name, Sandile Mfusi. Nevertheless, Shwa has seen him on the small screen and decided to honour the invite.

Turns out it was the right medicine to kick off the long weekend. He is Mzansi’s own Chris Brown in the making.

Masandi took a short but much-needed hiatus after the release of his EP and after bagging himself a Crown Gospel award nod.

Moi commends you for this. Sometimes it’s good to take a break and let your fans miss you.

Shwa thinks it was a great move for the handsome Masandi to collaborate with an artist such as MG. The guy was acknowledged by John Legend not so long ago for his vocal skills. Wonder if he has caught the eye of someone with those looks. It’s not hard to see girls, ladies and even yours truly being totally smitten.

Their new single Bekezela is an inspirational song. Guys, it is so much more of substance than amapiano.

Kudos to Garth Brown, the creative lead at Warner Music, who made sure the guests were well taken care of. Few people know what hospitality means or how to cater for guests and the media.

Just wondering why other artists under Warner Music never pitched to support the group. What happened to supporting each other?

