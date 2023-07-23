Mayweather Jr fits right in Mzansi and his banquet was great

Retired legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr arrived in South Africa on Saturday ahead of his Motherland Tour, and yours in gossip was there to witness it all.

Mayweather, like a real diva, arrived eventually, after hours of waiting for him at the Lanseria International Airport.

Shwa must put it out there that the guy would fit right in Mzansi. Because, wow, we have a pandemic of short men.

Many were skeptical that the legend would show up, because of the drama that happened last year.

How embarrassing was that – with the whole J4Joy stating the boxer would be part of a boxing tournament at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium? Thank goodness for publicist Simphiwe Majola, who made things happen this time.

But thankfully he came through with The Motherland Tour, which is aimed at raising funds for South African youth in boxing.

The internationally acclaimed boxer hosted a bespoke banquet dinner at the Sandton Convention Centre last Saturday.

Many have said the man has no taste when it comes to drip, but Floyd “Money” Mayweather made an effort and cleans up really well.

Shwa heard you were out shopping at Markham and Gucci. Perhaps, now, South African men can learn a thing or two that it’s okay to shop at Markham. Stop trying to act rich, gents. Use your drip money to rather invest.

Oh, and Shwa just wants to thank Mayweather for boosting the sales there at Gucci, heard it’s closing down. So, Shwa is not too sure where everyone is getting theirs, it’s really raising eyebrows.

Steering the ship for the night was Pearl Thusi and Tbo Touch. At this point Shwa really does not want to comment on whatever Pearl wears because she’ll be labelled a hater.

Tbo Touch as usual tried to outshine the poor woman and take centre stage as the MC. But Thusi did not back down. We get it, Touch, that Mayweather is a friend of yours, but sit down and relax, you not going to be getting a medal for that.

The banquet dinner also honoured legendary South African boxers such as Dingaan Thobela, Brian Mitchell, Cassius Baloyi, Phillip Ndou, Baby Jake Matlala, Victor Toweel and Thulani Malinga.

The dinner also saw the attendance of Minister of Sport, Art and Culture Zizi Kodwa, the Zulu King Misizulu kaZwelithini and Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu.

Micasa gave an electrifying performance which kept the guests entertained with some of their well-known songs.

The baddies came out to play at the black-tie gala dinner. Shwa’s guess is that they had to because their men can afford those hospitality packages that range from R5 000-R55 000. Shwa can bet that some of them were just there as trophies for the big ballers who wanted to be seen.

Londie London said, “say no more, this is my opportunity to debut my new man and I want you guys to see the man who gifted me with two new cars”.

Shwa must, however, say that the guy seems to be the type who wants his woman to hImself.

Mihlali Ndamase, or rather ‘MJ lite’ as blogger Musa Khawula would say, rocked up with her lover Leeroy Sidambe. Ndamase looked exquisite in her black number showing off her new snatched body.

Nhlanhla Lux, you really love things , neh? Why did you not honour the theme like everyone else? The minute Shwa saw the man, she was taken back to the 04:10 saga. Will you ever tell the truth of what really happened that day or were you seeking attention as usual?

Shwa also spotted Eva Modka wearing, for lack of a better description, “a stomach-out dress”. What do you call that design nana? Do share some make-up tips with yours truly. I hear business is booming on your side.

Somizi Mhlongo, can you tell us where you disappeared to? And can you stop the idiotic alien looks already – Shwa is tired.

Nadia Nakai, showing off her cleavage, looked like a ninja barbie – that leather thing you had going on resembled a black refuse bag. A hot mess!

Lethabo Lejoy Mathatho, what in the loadshedding dress were you wearing? Have we now resorted to wearing dresses with fairy lights? Shwa also spotted Gogo Maweni, Nomalanga Shozi, Sophie Ndaba and Bishop Maponga.

