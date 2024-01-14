Mbaks and Uncle Gweezy show

The error-prone ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula should refuse advice from his aging party chairman, Gwede Mantashe. Mantashe accuses Mbaks of getting excited and putting on a show for the cameras instead of focusing on the meaning of his words. It is a pity that when the cameras focus on him, Mantashe is napping. Mantashe should take a page out of Mbalula’s book and stay awake for his camera moments. It’s hard to accuse someone of staging a show when you’re caught snoozing.

In 2016, Mantashe slept live on TV during the ANC manifesto. He slept again in 2018 in the National Assembly. Again in 2019, during the State of the Nation Address. Last March, he went to sleep during an oral questions session in parliament. Can someone wake up the sleeping tiger and ask him what President Cyril Ramaphosa said at the ANC’s 112th anniversary celebrations on Monday? It seems like he’s been dozing off at all the pivotal moments. He is fast becoming a running joke in the country.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content