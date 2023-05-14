Metro brings colour to Mbombela

The Metro FM Music Awards 2023 brought colour to the magical town of Mbombela, Mpumalanga, last weekend.

Shwa headed out to the prestigious awards, which were themed “Black is Back” to honour some of the country’s top musical talent.

The weather throughout the big weekend really showed Shwa flames, from the blazing sun to heavy showers.

But with all that the show had to go on. Shwa was a tad worried about the actual ceremony taking place at the stadium and her fears were right on point.

Mbombela has no Ubers guys.

Zizi Kodwa, please try and make a plan for Mbombela, get them an arena or something.

There were certain things that happened that made the ceremony lukewarm. Shwa is one person who respects the theme of an event and gets hurt when people just decide to do their own thing. Reprimanding people for their fashion sense was not on Shwa’s

bucket list this year.

Katlego Maboe and Lerato Kganyago were the hosts of the evening, and all Shwa has to say to LKG is, stop giving Musa Khawula something to talk about.

Lusanda Mbane clearly does not want to age anytime soon, she looked so dapper in her black number. Keep slaying, mama.

Shwa spotted Gugu Khathi as she walked into the venue to support her hubby in a black number and showing some leg. By the way, Gugu, are you really suing that hun who said you were busy with Khanyi Mbau’s ex?

Ntando Duma just looked like an entirely different person with her make-up. Loved the dress but the make-up and the outfit should complement each other for you to be on fire.

Lwa Ndlunkulu, is that a baby bump that Shwa saw over there? If it is, then congrats to you and your Orlando Pirates soccer player boyfriend Nkanyiso Zungu.

Somizi, are you always going to be dressed like an overgrown fairy with tulles and the lot?

Zamaswazi, who dressed both you and Mpumi Mlambo? Please hook a girl up.

Shwa must say Enhle Mbali is just so sweet, she had a heart-to-heart with Shwa and for a sec Shwa thought she’d spill the beans on who her new man is.

Can the Durban peeps please keep an eye on Babes Wodumo?

She looked so out of place and confused.

Danger, there was no need for you to be on stage with a champagne glass.

AKA’s dad Tony Forbes was having the time of his life at the after party and Shwa loved it for him.

Aibo is Toss always going to be topless? We’re in winter boo. Shwa wouldn’t want you to catch a cold.

Mafikizolo and Dr Esther Mahlangu, well done on your award, it was about time.

Shwa spotted so many people but some of those that stood out were Wilson B Nkosi, Naves and Spectacular, Blue Mbombo, Zanele Potelwa, Slikour, Nasty C, Nomfundo Moh, Bethusile Mcinga, Makhadzi and MacDonald Ndou

