Metro FM Awards were rather frustrating, shem! 

The Metro FM Awards are making a comeback, so Shwa had to attend the much-anticipated nomination party.

The event was dubbed “black is back” – how imaginative – not… as I roll my eyes.

Metro FM surely knows how to host! Wink! Wink! There were not enough chairs inside the venue. Shwa is so not shocked by the inefficiency, shame.

Naked DJ opened with his set and attendees were so disappointed. Are you depressed dude? Cos believe me, after that sad attempt, Shwa was left traumatised.

DJ Tira tried with his throwbacks and Moi loved it.

New artist Groupchat came in matching black school uniform-looking outfits, eh! Ama 2000s pushing umswenko any chance they get, abo Spice Girls!

Shem, at least they were nominated for new artist of the year award.

Shwa respects that Sino Msolo has a unique style, but when moi sees those truck shoes, she gets traumatised, joh!

Mlindo The Vocalist arrived with dark shades and sat alone …. my guy, are you also going through something?

MC Proverb looked okay, his pants looked rather washed out. Instead of black, they were grey… Is the Idols purse already dried up?

Faith Mangope darling, why were you so out of place? You rather looked like the new kid who joined the class.

The MetroFM awards nominations had attendees so confused because they packed so many good artists in one category.Maara yes. South Africa is blessed with talented artists, ishuu! Somizi my darling! Please respect our time, grand entrance for who and for what? You were not nominated at all, but that saucy lap dance, you deserve a whoooooo shem! You like things! And Shwa needs the strength of your muti doctors cos I’m baffled how Metro FM called you back, Idols came to an end but yet you somehow wormed your way to The Masked Singer set as a judge. How lucky are you?

Shwa is also chuffed that AKA received so many nominations. Your music lives on, Supa Mega.

