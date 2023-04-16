Minister of Electricity leaves nation shocked

We moved from zero loadshedding to stage 1 and suddenly to stage 6, so Shwa is highly annoyed.

The state of disaster concerning electricity was canned because the Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa made useless promises that we’d never reach stage 6 again.

Seems he’s better at dancing than sorting out Eskom, and the people called Andre de Ruyter useless… shame!

Shwa will have to find a lover boy to keep her warm since there won’t be any heat this winter. Can Zodwa share some tips on how to land a Ben 10?

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author