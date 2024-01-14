MK seems to give ANC leaders the jitters

Since the formation of MK party, ANC leaders are trying hard to save themselves from embarrassment.

Uncle Gweezy was seen snoring during the speech of the ANC president, while he was the MC of the same event. On the other side, Gwede Mantashe tried his offensive charm to the media by lurching on Mbaks, where he said the ANC SG got carried away by the presence of journos and cameras when he said the party lied about Nkandla’s swimming pool, which he called a fire pool.

Clearly, the ANC leaders are forever embarrassing themselves, and at this rate, they are too close to leak nudes of other leaders in public just to save their own skin. Bathong, there are comrades who are spewing bile, including Bheki Mtolo. He attacked Ramaphosa in 2022, and asked why he would hide R10 000 in sofas, but saw light in 2023, heaping praises on the Buffalo Soldier. Talk about politics of the stomach.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content