Mokubung’s style sets Dubai fashion on fire 

All roads led to Dubai for the fantabulous first Africa Fashion Week Middle East. It was no surprise to see a strong entourage of Mzansi’s talent showing up.

It’s like Dubai is their new playground…hey Habibi (my love).

Our very own Palesa Mokubung, founder and head designer for House of Mantsho, brought the catwalk to a glamorous halt with her designs.

Even the jetlagged and moody Major League boys, who had just landed from Australia, were mesmerised.

When Shwashwi caught up with her after her show, Mokubung shared that the collection illustrates the strength of women. She used solid elements like zippers paired with the softness of organza.

The vibrant collection with its distinctive signature prints and carefully curated textiles echoed a collection that is based on confident African aesthetics with an international sensibility.

Dubai Tourism brought out the elusive songstress, Thabsie, who seems to have taken a musical sabbatical to be a travel influencer. Judging by her social media postings, it’s all vibes and less music.

Before gracing the red carpet in a forgettable burnt orange dress, Thabsie had been showcasing the beautiful sights of Dubai on her IG page. Wonder if she managed to find herself a rich Arab?

Experiencing the loud and brash Moshe Ndiki, without his usual brigade in Dubai opened Shwa to another side of the TV personality. Let’s just say his twins are going to be the most fashionable little ones as he shopped up a storm for them.

Shwa must commend Dubai Tourism and Remy Martin Africa for their support of African creatives and giving them an international platform to showcase themselves without the intimidation that they get subjected toon Western platforms.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author