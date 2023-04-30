Mr Maimane, have you ever heard of forgiveness?

Shwa was totally floored this week by the likes of Mmusi Maimane insulting Gayton McKenzie from the dizzy heights. For those who don’t know: Maimane is a pastor, yet believes people who have been previously incarcerated cannot be rehabilitated. He’s really got mlungu tendencies this once. He deleted the tweet, saying he said it out of anger – but that’s no excuse, mfundisi. Have you ever heard the saying, think before you speak? Do better if you serious about running this country one day.

*Mpho Phalatse is the girl she thinks she is. Having her name come up yet again to be City of Joburg mayor, and she’s happy to do it. In hindsight, if Shwa looks back to the musical chairs of

mayors, she has by far been the best. Show dem boys how it’s done.

*Amaroto on the ground say they were spotted trembling and shuffling their feet, but it wasn’t clear if it was due to a lack of coordination or some sort of mystical force. Ramacupcake had first decided that South Africa will not withdraw from the ICC. The bill that was meant to finalise the withdrawal process was withdrawn from parliament. A month later, Mr Confucius made an about-turn and decided that South Africa will withdraw from the ICC, expressing support for a dialogue on perceived unfair treatment by the ICC during a state visit, while ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula criticised the ICC and supported the arrival of Russian President Valdimir Putin for a Brics summit in August. How very diplomatic of him!

Both initially stated that South Africa had withdrawn from the ICC but later “corrected” their statements… saying bla bla bla… South Africa is still a member of the ICC and will consider withdrawal only as a last resort.

Again, proof that the ANC are clearly nothing more than a group of puppets being controlled by shadowy forces. And apparently, “cupcake” has been focusing on his Ankole business instead of, you know, leading the country.

Poor Mbalula looked like a clown during that briefing where he criticised the ICC. Now that South Africa has clarified its stance, I guess he is eating some humble pie. Or maybe some humble cupcakes, I really wouldn’t know.

But the real kicker in this whole mess, for me, is the conjectures that Putin might be able to overpower the “real” president of South Africa, who Ramaphosa is just fronting for. The cool guy might just rock up in August and leave uncuffed.

All jokes aside, maybe we should all start wearing tin foil hats to protect ourselves from these powerful forces pulling cupcake in all directions and dragging the not-so-holy ANC along like a car pulling a trailer. That nose sure does endure more pressure than is expriencing.

*So Panyaza Lesufi has unleashed a new crime-busting unit. Shwa sure hopes she’ll be able to walk around freely without the fear of being groped or robbed or killed. Wena Lesufi, you better make sure these boys and girls are not just here for tjotjo money… you know how police roll.

