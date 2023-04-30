Mr Supranational title shouldn’t be put on a CV

Who in heaven’s name designed the suits worn at Mr Supranational? Looks like the contestants had walked right out of a China mall shop with their wide-legged, unflattering shiny pants. Like… where are all the fabulous designers we saw at SA Fashion Week just last week? Could they not have rescued this sad situation?

But then again, who cares for this contest anyway? The winner, Tylo Ribeiro, best not put this on his CV – Shwa would be embarrassed if he did – just for that suit alone. He also walked away with the title of Mankind Fitness Award winner – like what the heck does that even mean?

The finalists Anton Siebert, Mpendulo Nkosi and Nkuleluko Mbatha (also first runner up), received the special Man of Change awards. Sorry, but what can men actually change?

Guys, the judges included former Miss Supranational 2021 Chanique Rabe (Namibia), former Mr Supranational South Africa 2019, Rushil Jina, former Miss South Africa, Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala, radio and television personality, Kamo Moth, author and motivational speaker, Devon Brough, celebrity media photographer, Oupa Bopape and South Africa’s very own queen, reigning Miss Supranational 2022, Lalela Mswane.

Besides Lalela and Bokang, Shwa does not agree that this panel was star-studded. So, shame, seems the elite don’t take this pageant seriaas.

Man, Shwa is even sick of the Miss SA contests – when will we see an end to these ancient and biased contests?

