Mzansi is proud of Aus’ Patricia’s son

Shwa and the rest of Mzansi are super proud of Sis Patricia’s son Trevor for being the very first black person to win an entire EMMY award.

Trevor, Shwa just wants to say thank you for making us proud out there, you knew exactly what you were going to do when you went international. Some people should learn a thing or two from you.

Go out there and come back with good stuff and not shenanigans.

