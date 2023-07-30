New flavour has a bit more of a kick – Wow!

Is there any alcohol brand that is not introducing new flavours this year? Is this what the mandate for all these ciders is this year?

Imagine if gossip girl had a bun in her oven … Thank goodness that’s not the case. Because Shwa is here to plug all of the alcohol lovers.

Shwa attended the launch of the new Flying Fish Dry Apple event that took place at Cracker Zacks bar in Rosebank. What a fun-filled night it was with games and beverages.

Shwa couldn’t wait to share the highlights of the refreshing and innovative experience with you. I must say I have never been a fan of the cider because of the heartburn it brings…Shew!

But this new one gave Shwa well known Cider vibes.

And it’s like they are in tune with South Africans who are depressed by all our problems, hence they upped the percentage to six. Halala! Drunken vibes is on the horizon.

MC of the night was actor and writer Sabelo Gumede, who tried to keep everyone together and making sure they had fun.

Attendees shared a drink with the comedic genius himself, Barry Hilton. Hilton’s dry jokes had the whole room in stitches. Remember him from the well-known cider ads back in the day?

And the jokes remain the lamest and driest ones ever heard.

Oh, also that famous guy in the horse suit, actor Francois Coetzee, was also there mingling around with Mermaid lady (Kenisiwe Tshabalala) and the muscle man Chunky Phiri. By the way, Phiri, has your first name always been Chunky or did you change it when you decided to lift weights?

Can someone tell Shwa, which brand is Primo Baloyi not part of as an influencer for because the guy is literally working with every brand. Must be nice. If it’s not condoms, it’s cars and alcohol.

Actress Katlego Moshoana, what’s going on, baby girl? Are you still going to pursue acting or are you just influencing now?.

Influencer Leago Scars, that hair of yours gave Shwa a glimpse of what future cyber punks would look like.

Shwa also thinks Yung Valentino, known as Don Delicious, came through with his hair accessories, which went well with the theme of the night.

It was cute to witness Pabi Cooper and Focalistic perform together, couple goals I see. Let’s hope short man Focalistic won’t hurt our girl Pabi like he did with DBN Gogo.

Shwa also spotted other influencers, including Just Daddy (Gontse), Mbali Cherrified, Phozieque, Bobbi Peaches, Bradley Ndlovu and Lebza

Ngwana.

