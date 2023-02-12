No snobs in Real Housewives of Gqeberha

Shwa was privileged to attend the prescreening of the first episode of the Real Housewives of Gqeberha, which premiered on Friday last week.

Clearly the people of Gqeberha are putting their little town on the map because not so long ago we had Gqeberha the Empire. The actual event took place at Andante wedding and conference venue, with the theme of the night being opulent and elegant.

So naturally, Shwa expected to see everyone dressed up in glitz and glam and boy did the people of GQ bring out their A-Game, well, most of them.

The atmosphere was amazing, it was actually quite refreshing attending an event away from the busy City of Gold.

Guests were welcomed with a glass of champers, but warm champagne just doesn’t cut it, but who can blame the organisers, cos loadshedding happens to mess up everything.

Shwa must put it out there that these housewives of GQ are not your typical snobbish ones who try too hard to fit show off things that they don’t own.

They are chilled, typical Eastern Cape ladies. When referring to chilled, moi doesn’t mean they are reserved; they are authentic and true to themselves did.

But don’t be disheartened by this trait as there will still be loads of drama for you.

The host of the evening was the ever so lovely Noluthando Meje-Nqayi in her sassy outfit.

