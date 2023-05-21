Our celebrities must start taking life seriously, it’s not all about publicity

Moi cannot believe that we are here again, talking about Thuli Phongolo and Maphorisa. Sigh!

Firstly, when Shwa asked them if they were an item, Thuli denied and wanted to cry, only for them to announce their under-carpet mjolo to the country through a gender-based violence case?

Shwa can’t say she’s disappointed that Thuli withdrew the case because nothing is ever serious to these celebrities, not even their lives!

Girl said she was concerned about their individual brands. Honey, just say you want your boyfriend to continue making money because he has a brand and yours is non-existent. Shem Lovie!

Also, not everything needs a statement, because that joint statement was not giving. Ask Simphiwe Ngema, my dear.

Shwa has been in the industry for longer than most of the new-age celebs, so I’ve seen “IT” girls become punching bags for men. You will wish you had not withdrawn that case, darling.

