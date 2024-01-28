People are already tongue twisting on Big Brother Mzansi, what a bore!

Shwa is really worried about the people who go into the Big Brother Mzansi House. Do the contestants enter and think they are acting Love Island or what, because just barely a week in Liema and Jareed were tongue twisting in the house.

This is where most of these contestants lose the plot because all they care about is finding love and next thing they are out of the game and go back to their boring lives.

Why can’t you be strategic about your game plan man? And it seems like this year’s contestants consist even more influencers.

We just want to see regular people on our screens man, not people who do stuff for content.

