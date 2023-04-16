Portia M celebrates influencers in style

Yours in gossip attended a rather different type of vibe as she was invited to the Portia M influencers event at Lakeside Wedding venue in the east of Pretoria.

Not quite sure why the event was so darn far… but I should add that the venue was picturesque, like something out of a fairytale.

It was such a wonderful, yet also rare, for a brand to celebrate the people who actually convince people to buy their products.

Content creation or being an influencer is one of the easiest ways to make money these days, especially with the high rate of unemployment.

The brains behind the beauty Portia Mngomezulu brand clearly stated that she is creating job opportunities for everyone who aspires to be a beauty influencer.

Shwa was impressed by this. But Portia please also educate these influencers that they should always have a backup plan, you can only be an influencer for so long.

The theme of the day was pastel colours and quite a few of the guests looked ravishing.

Some of the influencers or rather “ordinary girls from next door” engaged with the panel on how to improve their content creation skills.

Shwa is pretty sure Portia didn’t want a repeat of the Bonang Matheba saga – remember when moghel tried to convince Satafrika that she was makeup free when splashing her face.

We saw right through… Gxa! Even the late AKA shared that he had never seen her without makeup or a weave. Seems she can’t distinguish fake looks from realty. Shwa truly wonders what she’s hiding behind that mask?

Shwa was impressed with some of these influencers such as Zanele Ntseto and Zama Mulidzwi. They both have stable jobs but manage to balance the two.

It was great to also see male beauty influencers who clearly love taking care of their skin. Keep it up, gents.

Other influencers who were there include Sonke, Primrose Irwin, Thanolo Sima, Viwe Mlonzi, Zwelakhe Zwane Vanessa Mongalo, Paballo Moreno, Collen Mo and Musa Junior.

Maybe in my next life I can be an influencer too, make money just for just. But who has time to sit in front of cameras all day, pretending to be authentic.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author