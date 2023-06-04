Portuguese Festival was a ‘lekker’ place to unwind and have fun

Sometimes Shwa likes hanging out with ordinary people, no pretence, no fuss, just vibes. And Saturday’s Portuguese Festival, which is back after the longest hiatus, was the perfect place to be to just unwind. These guys know how tothrow a party. And the venue that was Nasrec, was just perfect. A far cry from the wet Wemmer Pan grounds in the south that used to leave Shwa filthy after consuming all those caipirinhas.

The artists were on point for the occasion from Afrikaans rapper Biggy to Micasa. Biggy had the crowd on their feet with his hit song Dames, which goes something like “Dames sê my wat jou naam is, My naam is adriaanes, En die neighbours gaan dit weet as ek met jou klaar is…” catchy and lekke

Ok, let’s be honest, Shwa went to this do and was hoping to find a quiet moment with J’Something and convince him to take on the polygamous lifestyle and make Shwa his second wife. This man gives Shwa feel-good emotions – he is truly a gem. But we must give kudos to Mo-T, without his trumpet skills – the music just won’t hit the same.

As for Jack Parrow – Shwa doesn’t understand the hype around this oke. Firstly, it was a family affair, and he was out there spewing profanities that his mother would be ashamed to hear him utter. Sies!

Shwa hopes the likes of his type will not make a comeback next year.

To organiser Paul Calisto – could you please give us the recipe for the caipirinhas? That drink takes away all Shwa’s worries.

