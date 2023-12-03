Radebe has Safa panicked

The SA football Association (Safa) came out with a feeble response to the recent articles by this publication on the legendary Lucas “Rhoo” Radebe’s ambitions to preside over the suffering Danny Jordaan-led Safa. It is now clear that all the madalas at Safa House are shaken and are having sleepless nights that someone of Radebe’s calibre, a yummy man who commands respect, is eyeing madala Jordaan’s position.

The strange part about their rebuttal was that Safa is preoccupied with football matters and would not entertain “trivial distractions”. What football? All you are doing is politicking and engaging in gatekeeping trickery.