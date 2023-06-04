Red Bull Unlocked was the best ultimate party ever!

Shwa went to the slickest party at Victoria Yards at the weekend. This is where the best of Jozi’s nightlife was celebrated by Red Bull Unlocked.

Shwa has never been to a party which had ten of the best clubs and bars come together under one roof to deliver one of the best ultimate party experiences.

Shwa was just glad there was no need to carpool from one venue to the other because that would have been such an inconvenience.

But boy did Shwa walk that night! Much needed workout I guess. I’m pretty sure Shwa’s health data was confused as to why baby girl was doing so much walking.

The party sure did pull in many content creators and media personalities from all over Mzansi.

Never in a million years did Shwa think she would see Musa Mseleku’s daughter, Abongwe Mseleku, at a party like that.

We spotted the most hilarious Tik Toker Tadeus Mbatha, who always makes gossip girl forget about the daily Mzansi gossip and loadshedding.

Not sure why Maglera Doe Boy was performing in a formal outfit. Shwa thought this was a chilled and a youth vibe event, so there was no need to be that serious.

It was the first time that Shwa witnessed Felo Le Tee live.

Shwa wishes that artists such as Sir Trill could learn a thing or two from Daliwonga and the way he performs and interacts with his fans. Daliwonga gave such a stellar performance, not like these ones who perform for 12 minutes and leave fans high and dry and still

expect to be paid.

Shwa also spotted Dumisa Sakwe,Moghelingz, Hungani Ndlovu, Caddy Tsotetsi, Mandz Not Hot and Primo Baloyi.

