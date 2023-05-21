SA remains a joke

Man, Shwa is so sick of that Andre de Ruyter bloke. Instead of fixing Eskom, he was out there earning thousands of rands some can only dream of while writing a silly book. Why didn’t you report baba?

Mara this country remains a joke. Why are the courts entertaining Jacob Zuma? Can this old man not enjoy what’s left of his life there by Nkandla?

Ramapostpona needs to sort out the economic and electrical mess we find ourselves in. He can’t be attending court to entertain you, just nje!

