SAPS must bopha (arrest) Gabuza if he doesn’t comply

During his playing days at SuperSport United, striker Thamsanqa Gabuza, pictured, would burst with joy and perform the Bopha dance celebration every time he scored a goal. Unfortunately, there is no happiness coming Gabuza’s way now since a warrant of arrest has been issued for him by the Alexandra magistrate’s court.

He failed to appear in court on Monday on a charge of malicious damage to property. Gabuza’s name was called out twice in court on two different occasions by the state prosecutor and there was no sign of him. For someone like Gabuza, who is seen as a role model to many young and aspirant soccer players, it is unprofessional and wrong of him to miss a court session.

What kind of example is he setting for these young, aspiring soccer players? That you can miss a court hearing whenever you feel like without giving the court a reasonable explanation for your absence? Gabuza needs to do better. If Gabuza does not come to court on February 15 to explain why he was not present in court, the South African Police will bopha (arrest) him.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content