SA’s ‘Six in the City’ a movie worth watching

Shwa loves it when Mzansi producers produce their own shows, music and arts to grow the craft.

I’m saying this because I was afforded the opportunity to watch the new comedy movie Six in the City, which was aired on VIU or Video Interface Unit.

Not sure whether they drew inspiration from Sex in the City, nonetheless it was a great movie screening.

Who watches shows on this app though? Shwa is more worried about the viewership and ratings. It should rather have gone to e.tv.

Anyway, the movie is witty and about brotherhood love in the South African context. I wish there was so much hype around local productions like there is about international ones. Or is it a budget thing?

Moi spotted Seputla Sebogodi, who might just be another Archie Moroka situation. Will he ever wear the Kenneth Mashaba character off? He is a part of the cast, and he plays a character that is totally different from the ones he generally portrays.

Shwa had not seen Xolani Mayekiso since his days in The Queen, and I’m glad that he managed to bag another job after the Fergusons.

Did anyone know that Carpo (Casspers’s friend) acts when he’s not fan-girling for his friend?

Now you know what the man does. His friend was there and caused a little commotion because he didn’t like where he was seated. I blame that Rolex. He had to feel safe because that watch is hella expensive. No one was going to attack you at a movie screening, Mufasa.

I have noticed that Anton Jeftha goes to events alone now.

What happened to his relationship with Boity because they were inseparable? Not sure of his acting but he is a fine man. I think it’s high time Boity’s underground gang warned her about the industry boys.

Pearl Modiadie left radio and ran to acting. Shwa chooses to reserve her comment about it because I’ll be labelled a hater.

How do you pair Pearl with an actor like Kagiso Modupe?

But Shwa is happy you’re securing the bag, girl!

Was a bit disappointed that she was not at the screening as one of the cast members.

