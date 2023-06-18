Shaka iLembe : top show, top actors and by far best exclusive screening

On Tuesday night, yours in gossip headed out to the biggest prime-time drama series launch of Shaka iLembe, set to shake up Mzansi Magic’s Sunday nights.

The exclusive screening took place at the Montecasino in Fourways… a great choice of venue by the way.

The cast of the Zulu series – celebs, writers, producers – all came out in their African Kingdom-inspired outfits and Shwa really can’t get over the beauty of it all.

Shwa has attended a few exclusive screening events this year alone, and this production stood out the most for me.

The marketing of the series was on point and has captured everyone not only in South Africa but also abroad.

Most of us know the epic story of King Shaka Zulu, but the executive producers have said this new version will focus more on Shaka’s parents, his upbringing and the controversy surrounding his birth.

Shwa is thrilled to witness lead actress and executive producer Nomzamo Mbatha’s growth in the entertainment space. It’s delightful to witness how she has balanced her behind-the-camera and in front-of-the-camera responsibilities.

Shwa would also like to give the legendary Angus Gibson his flowers for being such an amazing creative. After watching the first episode there is no doubt this production is going to be at the top of the trends every Sunday for the next 12 weeks.

There have been many debates surrounding the choice of actors for the lead role, which is Shaka, and I think it is time for us to let Henry Cele rest. Yes, there is no actual picture of the real Shaka Zulu. Let us not be tribalistic on whether the role is given to an actor who speaks isiZulu or not. It is time to see what the young Shaka portrayed by Ntando Zondi and Lemogang Tsipa have in store for us.

Almost all our biggest stars are part of this production and I’m sure those who are not part of it wish they were. If not, then they should reconsider their career choices.

It’s really a pity that there was no role for gossip girl, I’m pretty sure she would’ve gossiped about Nandi’s promiscuous ways and her complicated love life.

Nevertheless, gossip girl is always focused on the red carpet looks and I just hope one day we as Mzansiwood can get it right. What stood out for me was the pop of sunshine yellow, worn by Nelisiwe Sibiya, Lethabo Lejoy Mathatho and Penny Lebyane.

Some came in African-inspired print looks, others in red and everyone knows one can never go wrong with anything black. Hope Mbhele came through with her show-stopper gown. Between her, Nomzamo Mbatha and Ntando Duma – I don’t know who takes the cup!

Vuyo Ngcukana, please could you kindly refrain from being rude to the media and dissing them about taking pictures or videos with their phones. Not everyone is willing to carry heavy cameras around. And just so you know, they are not taking pictures with Mobicels and stuff, respect our latest iPhones. You are not even part of the cast but acted as if you have arrived – always wanting to be the star of the show.

We have news for you brother, most people don’t know who the heck you are, just ask around. No wonder the “cheatation” saga hey?

Shwa also spotted Sthandiwe and Tony Kgoroge – lovely to see this married couple, who is also cast members, continue to make magic.

Zandi Nhlapo is still looking fresh.

Thandeka Dawn King, Nompilo Maphumulo and Baby Cele gave Shwa Uzalo reunion vibes… Thandeka and Cele are true legends!

Also spotted Ayanda Borotho, Linda Nxumalo, Wiseman Mncube, Mablerh, Senzo Radebe, Chris Q Radebe, Thembinkosi Mthembu and Mondli Makhoba.

